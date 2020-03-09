Hurricanes' James Reimer: Traveling with team
Reimer (lower body) joined the Canes on the road for the last two games of their trip, Michael Smith of the Hurricanes' official site reports.
Reimer's status versus Detroit and New Jersey on Tuesday and Thursday, respectively, remains up in the air, but the fact that he is with the team bodes well for his recovery. Even once cleared to play, the Manitoba native may be hard-pressed to pull starts away from Petr Mrazek (concussion), who is also nearing a return to action.
