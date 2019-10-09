Hurricanes' James Reimer: Turns aside 47 shots in win
Reimer stopped 47 of 50 shots in Tuesday's 6-3 win over the Panthers.
The 'Canes jumped out to a 4-1 lead late in the first period, and after that Florida threw everything but the kitchen sink at Reimer in an attempt to mount a comeback -- he faced 22 shots in the second period alone, and Carolina was outshot 18-5 in the third. The 31-year-old has won both his starts to begin the season, surprisingly splitting the workload equally with Petr Mrazek so far, but Reimer should fall back into the No. 2 role once the schedule gets rolling.
