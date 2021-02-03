Reimer stopped 30 pucks in a 4-3 shootout win over Chicago on Tuesday.
Reimer stayed perfect on the season, improving to 4-0-0 with a steady effort against the Blackhawks. Reimer made all but one of his 30 saves at even-strength during regulation and overtime, then stymied Alex DeBrincat, Patrick Kane and Dylan Strome during the shootout. The 32-year-old possesses a 2.19 GAA and .915 save percentage this season and will be the go-to netminder for Carolina in the absence of Petr Mrazek (upper body).
