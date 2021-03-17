Reimer stopped 24 of 27 shots in a 4-2 loss to Detroit on Tuesday.

Reimer played well enough but a pair of power-play goals by Adam Erne in the first period, as well as Robby Fabbri's go-ahead tally in the middle frame, were all Detroit needed to pull out the win. The loss snapped Reimer's four-game winning streak, but he still boasts a .934 save percentage during the month of March.