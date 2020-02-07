Hurricanes' James Reimer: Wins third straight start
Reimer gave up three goals on 33 shots in a 5-3 win over the Coyotes.
Reimer didn't start the game very well, but the Hurricanes turned the tides with a three-goal second period. The 31-year-old was able to hang on from there. Reimer improved to 13-6-1 with a 2.51 GAA and a .920 save percentage in 22 appearances. Right now, he's in better form than Petr Mrazek. Reimer might have the edge to get the start Saturday against the Golden Knights.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.