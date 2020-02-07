Reimer gave up three goals on 33 shots in a 5-3 win over the Coyotes.

Reimer didn't start the game very well, but the Hurricanes turned the tides with a three-goal second period. The 31-year-old was able to hang on from there. Reimer improved to 13-6-1 with a 2.51 GAA and a .920 save percentage in 22 appearances. Right now, he's in better form than Petr Mrazek. Reimer might have the edge to get the start Saturday against the Golden Knights.