Reimer allowed five goals on 22 shots in Sunday's 6-5 win over the Blue Jackets.
Reimer was far from his best, but the Hurricanes did enough scoring on their own to cover his mistakes. While he improved to 5-1-0, Reimer's GAA ballooned to 3.13 and his save percentage dipped to .883 in six appearances. The 32-year-old will need to perform better with Petr Mrazek (thumb) sidelined for at least a month.
