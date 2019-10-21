Hurricanes' Jamieson Rees: Dominating OHL in early going

Rees picked up a goal and added two assists in OHL Sarnia's 7-4 win over Kingston Sunday.

A speedster with an immense amount of offensive ability, Rees's production is finally catching up with his overall talent level. He already has 10 points in his first four games for the Sting after finishing with just 32 points in 37 games a season ago. Rees is fully recovered from a kidney injury that cost him more than two months' worth of action in 2018-19, and the 2019 Carolina second-rounder (44th overall) would appear to be a strong candidate for the Canadian World Junior roster this holiday season.