Hurricanes' Jamieson Rees: Dominating OHL in early going
Rees picked up a goal and added two assists in OHL Sarnia's 7-4 win over Kingston Sunday.
A speedster with an immense amount of offensive ability, Rees's production is finally catching up with his overall talent level. He already has 10 points in his first four games for the Sting after finishing with just 32 points in 37 games a season ago. Rees is fully recovered from a kidney injury that cost him more than two months' worth of action in 2018-19, and the 2019 Carolina second-rounder (44th overall) would appear to be a strong candidate for the Canadian World Junior roster this holiday season.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.