Rees agreed to terms on a three-year, entry-level contract with Carolina on Wednesday.

Rees was selected by the organization with the 44th overall pick in the 2019 NHL Draft and is coming off a fantastic 2019-20 campaign with OHL Sarnia in which he racked up 61 points in 39 outings. The uncertainty surrounding the junior season could see the 19-year-old center make the jump to the professional ranks this year with AHL Chicago.