Hurricanes' Jamieson Rees: Newest little jerk in town

Rees was selected 44th overall by the Hurricanes at the 2019 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday.

Rees' season was interrupted by a kidney injury that cost him more than two months' worth of time. When all was said and done, he played just 37 games (10 goals, 32 points) for OHL Sarnia. Rees' biggest asset is his ability to make plays at a high speed. He's a legitimate offensive talent, but he didn't produce like one after returning from his injury. Not really a surprise considering the gravity of it all. Nabbing him at this point in the draft is a definite buy-low opportunity for Carolina. Rees could explode in 2019-20 if he is just able to remain healthy for a full season. He could turn into a nice little jerk.