Rees was reassigned to the AHL on Friday, per CapFriendly.

Rees will play with the Springfield Thunderbirds, the Blues' affiliate, since the Hurricanes do not have an AHL affiliate of their own. Rees put up 42 points in 65 games in the minors last season and could be among the Hurricanes' top call-up options should they need to bolster their forward corps.