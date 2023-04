Rees, Ville Koivunen, Vasily Ponomarev, Jamieson Rees, Ryan Suzuki and Zach Sawchenko were called up from AHL Chicago on Thursday, Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site reports.

Rees had 42 points in 65 regular-season contests at the AHL level this season. All six players will join the Hurricanes during their playoff run, though it remains unlikely any of them will play barring a number of injuries around the lineup.