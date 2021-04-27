Hakanpaa scored a goal on his only shot and added a pair of hits in a 4-3 overtime loss to Dallas on Monday.
Hakanpaa stepped into a one-timer high in the Dallas zone and blew it past Jake Oettinger to tie the game at 3-3 with just over four minutes remaining in regulation. It was the second goal in seven games with Carolina for the 29-year-old Hakanpaa, who was acquired from Anaheim at the trade deadline. He had just one assist and 31 PIM in 42 games with the Ducks prior to the trade.
