Hakanpaa recorded a shorthanded assist and two hits in Thursday's 2-1 overtime loss to the Blackhawks.

Hakanpaa got the puck up to Martin Necas for a breakaway goal. The 29-year-old Hakanpaa remains primarily a defensive presence, but he has picked up three of his four points this season in 13 games since he was traded to the Hurricanes from the Ducks. The Finnish blueliner has added 53 shots on net, 35 PIM, 81 blocked shots and 214 hits in 55 outings overall.