Hakanpaa scored a goal on four shots and had two PIM in Saturday's 3-1 win over the Predators. He also had four hits and four blocks.

Skating on Carolina's third defensive pairing with Jake Bean, Hakanpaa certainly made the most of his 14:23 of ice time. The recent acquisition from Anaheim beat Juuse Saros with a point shot to put the Hurricanes ahead 2-1 midway through the third period, his first goal of the year and just his second in 49 NHL games. Hakanpaa also led the team in blocks and tied for the team high in hits, a fine night for the depth defenseman.