The Hurricanes acquired Hakanpaa and a 2022 sixth-round pick via trade from the Ducks for Haydn Fleury on Monday, Elliott Teaford of The Orange County Register reports.

After making his NHL debut late last season, Hakanpaa became a full-time NHLer with the Ducks this year, suiting up in all 42 games and producing just one point and 168 hits. The 29-year-old will add depth for the Hurricanes, but he projects as a bottom-pairing defenseman that brings some grit to the contenders' blue line. The Thursday matchup against the Predators will be his first opportunity to make his Hurricanes debut.