Hurricanes' Janne Kuokkanen: Ascends to NHL
Kuokkanen was called up from AHL Charlotte on Wednesday.
Carolina isn't gaining much ground in the Metropolitan Division -- the team is in sixth place within that grouping -- but Kuokkanen could change the dynamic since he's such a promising winger prospect. Selected in the second round (43rd overall) of the 2016 draft, the Finn has compiled 22 goals, 45 assists and a shiny plus-25 rating over 86 contests with the AHL's Checkers. He boasts a strong two-way game, but the question remains if he'll actually hit the ice for the Hurricanes in the near term. Jordan Staal (concussion) was placed on injured reserve Wednesday, but it was a retroactive move, and he'll be able to return as soon as Thursday evening against the Canadiens. Kuokkanen may need Staal or Micheal Ferland (upper body) to sit out the next game for a shot at his season debut.
