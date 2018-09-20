Hurricanes' Janne Kuokkanen: Dazzles in preseason win
Kuokkanen scored a goal on two shots and added two assists, all on the power play, in Wednesday's 6-1 preseason win over the Lightning.
The 20-year-old opened the scoring midway through the first period before adding his helpers as the 'Canes pulled away in the third. Kuokkanen showed strong chemistry with veteran Justin Williams in this one, and while his 11 goals and 40 points in 60 games last season for AHL Charlotte don't leap off the page, it was still a solid showing for a teenager playing his first full campaign as a pro. The 2016 second-round pick could be ready to make the leap to the NHL and add his length, smooth passing and elite hockey IQ to Carolina's forward ranks.
More News
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...
-
Rookie preview for 2018-19
Jon Litterine reviews who in this year’s rookie class can give your fantasy hockey squad a...