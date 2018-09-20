Kuokkanen scored a goal on two shots and added two assists, all on the power play, in Wednesday's 6-1 preseason win over the Lightning.

The 20-year-old opened the scoring midway through the first period before adding his helpers as the 'Canes pulled away in the third. Kuokkanen showed strong chemistry with veteran Justin Williams in this one, and while his 11 goals and 40 points in 60 games last season for AHL Charlotte don't leap off the page, it was still a solid showing for a teenager playing his first full campaign as a pro. The 2016 second-round pick could be ready to make the leap to the NHL and add his length, smooth passing and elite hockey IQ to Carolina's forward ranks.