Kuokkanen was sent down to AHL Charlotte on Monday.

After watching from the press box for six straight outings, Kuokkanen made one final appearance for the Hurricanes on Sunday before getting demoted. It shouldn't come as a surprise the club doesn't want the 19-year-old just sitting around not playing. The former second-round pick should get significant more ice time down in the minors with the Checkers.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories