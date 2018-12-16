Hurricanes' Janne Kuokkanen: Dropped down a level
Kuokkanen was demoted to AHL Charlotte on Sunday.
The rookie forward has played seven NHL games over the last two years but has yet to record a point. However, he dominated at the AHL level earlier this season, scoring 11 goals and 27 points in 26 contests.
More News
-
Hurricanes' Janne Kuokkanen: Ascends to NHL•
-
Hurricanes' Janne Kuokkanen: Dazzles in preseason win•
-
Hurricanes' Janne Kuokkanen: Demoted to minors•
-
Hurricanes' Janne Kuokkanen: Riding pine•
-
Hurricanes' Janne Kuokkanen: Will start season with Hurricanes•
-
Hurricanes' Janne Kuokkanen: Inks entry-level deal with Hurricanes•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 11
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...