Hurricanes' Janne Kuokkanen: Needs to refine game in AHL
Kuokkanen was reassigned to AHL Charlotte on Tuesday.
Kuokkanen was Carolina's second-round (43rd overall) pick from the 2016 draft, but he hasn't been able to pay immediate dividends. The Finn has been held pointless with a cumulative minus-5 rating between 11 games at the top level starting with his NHL debut last season.
