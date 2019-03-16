Hurricanes' Janne Kuokkanen: Out for season
Kuokkanen will undergo surgery in two weeks for an unspecified injury, and is expected to miss the remainder of the season.
Details of the injury have not been released, but AHL Charlotte head coach Mike Vellucci confirmed earlier this week that the issue will indeed sideline the 20-year-old Finn until next season. Kuokkanen was among the leading scorers for the Checks, with 12 goals and 26 assists in 48 games in 2018-19. He is expected to challenge for a roster spot with the Hurricanes next season, assuming he's healthy.
More News
-
Hurricanes' Janne Kuokkanen: Needs to refine game in AHL•
-
Hurricanes' Janne Kuokkanen: Summoned by Hurricanes•
-
Hurricanes' Janne Kuokkanen: Right back to AHL•
-
Hurricanes' Janne Kuokkanen: Receives promotion•
-
Hurricanes' Janne Kuokkanen: Dropped down a level•
-
Hurricanes' Janne Kuokkanen: Ascends to NHL•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...