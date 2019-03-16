Kuokkanen will undergo surgery in two weeks for an unspecified injury, and is expected to miss the remainder of the season.

Details of the injury have not been released, but AHL Charlotte head coach Mike Vellucci confirmed earlier this week that the issue will indeed sideline the 20-year-old Finn until next season. Kuokkanen was among the leading scorers for the Checks, with 12 goals and 26 assists in 48 games in 2018-19. He is expected to challenge for a roster spot with the Hurricanes next season, assuming he's healthy.