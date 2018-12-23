Hurricanes' Janne Kuokkanen: Receives promotion
The Hurricanes recalled Kuokkanen on Saturday.
Since Jordan Staal took a hit to the head in Saturday's game versus the Penguins, the Canes called Kuokkanen and Clark Bishop. One of the two are expected to replace Staal in the lineup. Kuokkanen has impressed with AHL Charlotte this season, racking up 27 points in 28 games.
More News
-
Hurricanes' Janne Kuokkanen: Dropped down a level•
-
Hurricanes' Janne Kuokkanen: Ascends to NHL•
-
Hurricanes' Janne Kuokkanen: Dazzles in preseason win•
-
Hurricanes' Janne Kuokkanen: Demoted to minors•
-
Hurricanes' Janne Kuokkanen: Riding pine•
-
Hurricanes' Janne Kuokkanen: Will start season with Hurricanes•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 13
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...