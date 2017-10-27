Hurricanes' Janne Kuokkanen: Riding pine
Kuokkanen sat out as a healthy scratch for the fifth consecutive game Thursday against the Maple Leafs.
A surprise roster addition to start the season, the rookie played in the Canes' first three games, but did not make much of an impact and has not suited up since. It's difficult to foresee Kuokkanen getting back into the lineup anytime soon, so he should obviously not be on anyone's fantasy roster right now, outside of ultra-deep keeper leagues.
