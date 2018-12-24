Hurricanes' Janne Kuokkanen: Right back to AHL
The Hurricanes reassigned Kuokkanen to AHL Charlotte on Sunday.
Kuokkanen was brought up Saturday since Jordan Staal was dealing with an upper-body injury. The 20-year-old entered the lineup in Sunday's win over the Bruins and fired two shots on goal while logging 11:11 of ice time, including power-play minutes. If Staal is still battling his condition after the holiday break, Kuokkanen could be recalled again.
