Kuokkanen (undisclosed) will be in the lineup for Tuesday's preseason game against the Lightning, Joe Smith of The Athletic reports.

Kuokkanen underwent season-ending surgery in mid-March to address an unspecified injury, but his presence on Tuesday's game-day roster suggests he's put that issue behind him. The 21-year-old Finn, who racked up 12 goals and 38 points in 48 games with AHL Charlotte last campaign, will be battling with several other youngsters for one of the last spots on the big club's Opening Night roster during training camp.