Kuokkanen was recalled from AHL Charlotte on Wednesday.

Kuokkanen will report back to Carolina after being reassigned just a few short days ago. With Jordan Staal nursing an upper-body injury, the 20-year-old figures to draw into Carolina's lineup for a game or two. He's pointless in four contests with the Hurricanes in 2018-19, but Kuokkanen has been on fire at the minor-league level, tallying 27 points in 29 games this season.