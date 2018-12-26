Hurricanes' Janne Kuokkanen: Summoned by Hurricanes
Kuokkanen was recalled from AHL Charlotte on Wednesday.
Kuokkanen will report back to Carolina after being reassigned just a few short days ago. With Jordan Staal nursing an upper-body injury, the 20-year-old figures to draw into Carolina's lineup for a game or two. He's pointless in four contests with the Hurricanes in 2018-19, but Kuokkanen has been on fire at the minor-league level, tallying 27 points in 29 games this season.
