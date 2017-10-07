Play

Kuokkanen is on the Hurricanes' roster for opening night, according to the Raleigh News & Observer.

With Lee Stempniak starting the season on IR with a back injury, the 19-year-old Finn was needed to step in and fill the void, along with 18-year-old Martin Necas. Kuokkanen spent time during the preseason on a scoring line with Victor Rask and Teuvo Teravainen, but is more likely to be used in a checking-line capacity once the regular season starts. As such, he does not boast any significant fantasy value at the current time.

