Play

Hurricanes' Jason Cotton: Lands with Carolina

Cotton signed a one-year, entry-level contract with the Hurricanes on Tuesday.

Carolina announced the signings of both Cotton and his younger brother, David, who is considered the superior prospect of the two. Jason, 25, recently wrapped up his senior season at Sacred Heart, during which he was named a Hobey Baker Award finalist after registering 20 goals and 17 assists in 34 games.

Our Latest Stories