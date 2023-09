Halbgewachs will attend training camp with Carolina on a professional tryout agreement.

Halbgewachs, who agreed to terms with the Hurricanes on Sept. 11, registered 10 goals and 10 assists in 52 SHL games last season. The 26-year-old forward had one assist in three outings for San Jose during the 2021-22 campaign. Halbgewachs will compete for a depth spot with Carolina during training camp.