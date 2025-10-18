Perron scored twice on three shots and added an assist in the University of Michigan's 10-2 win over Robert Morris University on Friday.

Nearly every Wolverine was involved on offense, but Perron's performance was among the best. He's up to five points in six games this season after logging a total of 37 points across 70 outings with the University of North Dakota in his first two NCAA seasons. Perron is a Hurricanes prospect who was selected in the third round in 2023.