Perron was selected 94th overall by the Hurricanes in the 2023 NHL Entry Draft on Thursday.

An extremely creative and undersized (5-foot-9, 160 pounds) forward, Perron has spurned advances from the WHL to remain collegiate eligible for the University of North Dakota, where he will head this fall. He has spent the past two seasons with Chicago of the USHL, posting 41 goals and 116 points in 120 games. Perron is an excellent puck handler and deadly in open space, but the lack of size is a concern. His game isn't conducive to a bottom-six role in the least, so it's imperative he put up points to succeed as a pro. Perron's skill level is worthy of a dice roll at this stage of the draft, but the bottom line is that the floor here is a bit shaky.