Hurricanes' Jeff Skinner: Adds goal in tough loss to Sharks
Skinner scored his 11th goal of the season in Thursday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Sharks.
It was truly a demoralizing loss for the Canes on this night, as Skinner's goal gave them a comfy 4-1 lead deep into the second period, but they just couldn't hang on for the win. Nevertheless, fantasy owners have to be happy about Skinner's performances of late, as he now has nine points in his last 13 games. If he keeps this up, he might just have a shot at surpassing the career-high 63 points he put up last season. Keep him rolling.
