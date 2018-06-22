Hurricanes' Jeff Skinner: At least three teams inquiring about forward
Skinner is drawing trade interest from the Kings, Penguins and Blues, Pierre LeBrun of TSN reports.
Skinner has one year remaining on a six-year, $34.35 million deal. Perhaps best known for winning the Calder Trophy with the Hurricanes as an 18-year-old in the 2010-11 campaign, Skinner has compiled 204 goals and 175 assists over 579 career contests. He'll presumably attract any team that needs a significant boost on the man advantage, but at least in the case of the Kings, they're reportedly viewing Skinner as a secondary option to prized free-agent Ilya Kovalchuk, who averaged a point-per-game in the NHL between the Thrashers and Devils from 2001-13.
