Hurricanes' Jeff Skinner: Beauty bar down snipe
Skinner ripped a power-play goal in Saturday's 2-1 loss to the Jets.
It was a beauty snipe -- bar down and straight in. Skinner has a goal in each of his last two games and will be a key driver in any success the Canes have this season.
