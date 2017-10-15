Play

Hurricanes' Jeff Skinner: Beauty bar down snipe

Skinner ripped a power-play goal in Saturday's 2-1 loss to the Jets.

It was a beauty snipe -- bar down and straight in. Skinner has a goal in each of his last two games and will be a key driver in any success the Canes have this season.

