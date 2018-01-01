Hurricanes' Jeff Skinner: Closes 2017 on quiet note

Skinner registered 10 points (three goals, seven assists) during the month of December, despite finishing the month riding a four-game point drought.

Skinner has been skating with Victor Rask and Justin Williams on the Canes' third line lately, but he's still averaging almost 17 minutes in ice time per game (16:56), including 2:22 on the power play. Skinner has always been a notoriously streaky scorer, but he's been remarkably consistent this year, as his current four-game drought is his longest of the season to date. Keep him rolling, as it shouldn't take long for him to start cracking the scoresheet with regularity.