Hurricanes' Jeff Skinner: Closes 2017 on quiet note
Skinner registered 10 points (three goals, seven assists) during the month of December, despite finishing the month riding a four-game point drought.
Skinner has been skating with Victor Rask and Justin Williams on the Canes' third line lately, but he's still averaging almost 17 minutes in ice time per game (16:56), including 2:22 on the power play. Skinner has always been a notoriously streaky scorer, but he's been remarkably consistent this year, as his current four-game drought is his longest of the season to date. Keep him rolling, as it shouldn't take long for him to start cracking the scoresheet with regularity.
More News
-
Hurricanes' Jeff Skinner: Adds goal in tough loss to Sharks•
-
Hurricanes' Jeff Skinner: Contributes pair of assists Friday•
-
Hurricanes' Jeff Skinner: Posts minus-3 in defeat•
-
Hurricanes' Jeff Skinner: Logs season-low minutes Friday•
-
Hurricanes' Jeff Skinner: Scores only goal against Blues•
-
Hurricanes' Jeff Skinner: Strikes twice in loss•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...