Hurricanes' Jeff Skinner: Contributes pair of assists Friday

Skinner dished out two assists in Friday's loss to Toronto.

Skinner is more known for his goal-scoring ability, but he played the role of set-up man Friday and brought himself to 15 points on the season. The 25-year-old went through a brief scoreless drought in early-November, but aside from that, Skinner has been a stud this season. His nine goals and 79 shots on goal through 21 contests make him worth starting whenever Carolina is in action.