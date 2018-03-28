Hurricanes' Jeff Skinner: Dishes two assists Tuesday

Skinner dished out a pair of helpers to go with four shots in Tuesday's 4-3 loss to the Devils.

Skinner had more goals than assists in each of the previous five campaigns, but he's on pace to reverse that trend with 26 helpers compared to only 23 tallies of his own this season. While his 26 assists are tied for the most of Skinner's career since a 32-assist rookie year back in 2010-11, a drop in shooting percentage from last season's 13.2 to 8.6 has led to a major decline following a 37-goal campaign. He's just 25 years of age, but Skinner's statistical fluctuations have already made him one of the tougher players to predict on a year-to-year basis in the fantasy realm.