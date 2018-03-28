Hurricanes' Jeff Skinner: Dishes two assists Tuesday
Skinner dished out a pair of helpers to go with four shots in Tuesday's 4-3 loss to the Devils.
Skinner had more goals than assists in each of the previous five campaigns, but he's on pace to reverse that trend with 26 helpers compared to only 23 tallies of his own this season. While his 26 assists are tied for the most of Skinner's career since a 32-assist rookie year back in 2010-11, a drop in shooting percentage from last season's 13.2 to 8.6 has led to a major decline following a 37-goal campaign. He's just 25 years of age, but Skinner's statistical fluctuations have already made him one of the tougher players to predict on a year-to-year basis in the fantasy realm.
More News
-
Hurricanes' Jeff Skinner: Three points just enough for Carolina•
-
Hurricanes' Jeff Skinner: Nabs assist in win over Flyers•
-
Hurricanes' Jeff Skinner: Buries two against Kings•
-
Hurricanes' Jeff Skinner: Not living up to fantasy expectations•
-
Hurricanes' Jeff Skinner: Primary distributor on lone goal•
-
Hurricanes' Jeff Skinner: Closes 2017 on quiet note•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...