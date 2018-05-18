Hurricanes' Jeff Skinner: Drawing interest in trade market

Skinner's name is being floated around in trade talks this offseason according to general manager Don Waddell.

While Skinner had a somewhat disappointing 2017-18 campaign, scoring 24 goals and 49 points, he should still bring back some decent value to Carolina should he be moved. The forward turned just 26 years old on Wednesday and has scored at least 20 goals in six of his eight NHL seasons thus far. Skinner showed the type of player he could be in 2016, netting 37 goals and 63 points, both career highs. Should the Hurricanes choose to really shake up the roster, Skinner will be one of the biggest names the team could ship off.