Hurricanes' Jeff Skinner: Forces overtime with late goal

Skinner scored Carolina's lone goal in Tuesday's 2-1 overtime loss to Columbus.

Skinner's first goal of the season was an important one, as it erased a 1-0 deficit with 1:25 to play in the third period. The silky skater's coming off a 37-goal campaign, and will need to provide a consistent scoring punch for Carolina to stand a chance at making its first postseason berth since 2008-09 in the loaded Metropolitan Division.