Hurricanes' Jeff Skinner: Gets team's only snipe Saturday
Skinner scored the Hurricanes' only goal Saturday in a 2-1 loss to the Rangers. He has seven points, including three goals, in his last six games.
It was Skinner's 24th goal of the season. He's a long way from last year's 37 snipes, but this is his sixth straight 20-goal season. Plan on a mid-50s production next season.
