Hurricanes' Jeff Skinner: Logs season-low minutes Friday

Skinner didn't register a point and played just 14:13 during Friday's 3-1 win over Columbus.

It's probably best to chalk Skinner's limited minutes up to a lack of power-play opportunities, as Carolina went on the man advantage just a single time. Additionally, while the winger is currently reeling along a four-game point drought, he still has a respectable seven goals, nine points and 50 shots through just 14 games. It's worth noting that Carolina has played the fewest games in the Eastern Conference to this point, so based on his yearly totals, Skinner could be undervalued in some fantasy circles. With three 30-goal campaigns on his resume, no one should sleep on the high-volume shooter.