Hurricanes' Jeff Skinner: Nabs assist in win over Flyers

Skinner recorded an assist for the second straight game Thursday against the Flyers.

Skinner's 20 goals and 19 assists have him on pace for roughly a 50-point season, which is disappointing in light of his 37-goal, 63-point campaign a year ago. Previously a top-six forward for the Canes, Skinner is currently skating on the third line, having been surpassed by the likes of Sebastian Aho, Teuvo Teravainen and Brock McGinn. To make matters worse, he's currently sitting a career-worst minus-25 rating, which makes him fantasy poison in those formats that reward plus-minus. Manage your expectations accordingly.