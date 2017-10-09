Hurricanes' Jeff Skinner: Non-factor in season opener
Skinner did not factor into the scoring during Saturday's season-opening 5-4-shootout win over Minnesota. He registered a plus-minus rating of zero along with just a single shot on goal in 18:02 of ice time.
Skinner is currently skating as the No. 3 left winger for the Canes, on a line with Derek Ryan and rookie Janne Kuokkanen. Last season, Skinner tied his career-high 63-point effort from way back in his rookie season (2010-11). However, it's hard to see him duplicating (or surpassing) that feat this season if he continues to skate in a bottom-six capacity. Monitor closely and don't hesitate to put him on your fantasy bench until his situation improves.
More News
-
Hurricanes' Jeff Skinner: Strikes twice against Blues•
-
Hurricanes' Jeff Skinner: Produces three-point night in loss•
-
Hurricanes' Jeff Skinner: Major contributor in OT win•
-
Hurricanes' Jeff Skinner: Hits 30-goal mark for third time•
-
Hurricanes' Jeff Skinner: Scores for fourth straight game•
-
Hurricanes' Jeff Skinner: Plays role of hero Tuesday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...