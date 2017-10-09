Hurricanes' Jeff Skinner: Non-factor in season opener

Skinner did not factor into the scoring during Saturday's season-opening 5-4-shootout win over Minnesota. He registered a plus-minus rating of zero along with just a single shot on goal in 18:02 of ice time.

Skinner is currently skating as the No. 3 left winger for the Canes, on a line with Derek Ryan and rookie Janne Kuokkanen. Last season, Skinner tied his career-high 63-point effort from way back in his rookie season (2010-11). However, it's hard to see him duplicating (or surpassing) that feat this season if he continues to skate in a bottom-six capacity. Monitor closely and don't hesitate to put him on your fantasy bench until his situation improves.