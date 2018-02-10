Hurricanes' Jeff Skinner: Not living up to fantasy expectations
Skinner recorded his first point in six games with an assist in Friday's 4-1 win over Vancouver.
It's been a disappointing campaign to date for Skinner, who now sits at just 32 points after 55 games. This puts him on pace for something in the mid-40's, which would be a significant step backward considering the career-high 63 points he posted last season. He's currently spending most of his time skating on the third line, although he does continue to see a decent amount of ice time, averaging 17:00 per game with 2:10 coming on the power play. Feel free to stash him on your fantasy bench until his fortunes turn around.
