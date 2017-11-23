Hurricanes' Jeff Skinner: Posts minus-3 in defeat
Skinner's minus-3 was a low for his team's forwards in a 6-1 loss to the Rangers.
This was a bad night all around for the Hurricanes, who got nothing going against the Blueshirts and never gave themselves a chance to compete. For Skinner, the game matches his worst plus-minus rating of the season. He and his team will just want to forget this one in a hurry.
