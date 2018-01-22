Hurricanes' Jeff Skinner: Primary distributor on lone goal

Skinner generated a power-play assist in Sunday's 5-1 home rout from the Golden Knights.

While Skinner himself can't be pleased with the outcome, his fantasy owners will gladly accept the man-advantage apple on a five-game slate. The eighth-year winger is up to a respectable 14 goals and 16 assists this season, but his minus-21 rating is far and away the worst on the team through 47 games.