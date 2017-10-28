Hurricanes' Jeff Skinner: Scores only goal against Blues

Skinner scored a goal and recorded five shots on net through 19:33 of ice time during Friday's 2-1 loss to St. Louis.

Now up to six goals, eight points and 30 shots through nine games, Skinner is off to a solid start. The 25-year-old winger scored a career-high 37 goals last season and is still in the heart of his offensive prime, so fantasy owners should continue to rely on him with confidence in all settings.