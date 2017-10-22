Hurricanes' Jeff Skinner: Strikes twice in loss

Skinner netted a pair of goals in Saturday's loss to the Stars.

Skinner has been a goal-scoring machine this year, potting five markers in six contests. The 25-year-old is firing the puck on net often and proving that his resurgent 37-goal-season in 2016-17 was no fluke. Skinner is one of the best pure goal-scorers in the game, so while he may only have one assist thus far, the former Calder Trophy winner is a must-own fantasy gem. Keep him rolling, as the future is bright in Carolina and he's leading the charge.