Hurricanes' Jeff Skinner: Three points just enough for Carolina
Skinner provided the game-winning goal to supplement another even-strength tally and an assist in Thursday's 6-5 home win over the Coyotes.
Skinner's always had tremendous puck skills, but this was his first three-point effort of the season, and he hadn't scored in over a month before bucking the trend in this barnburner at PNC Arena.
