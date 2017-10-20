Hurricanes' Jeff Skinner: Two points in Thursday's win

Skinner scored a goal and added a power-play assist in Thursday's 2-1 win at Calgary.

Skinner carried the offense for his team in this one, opening the scoring 4:48 into the second period before dishing out a helper on Justin Williams' power-play tally early in the third. The 25-year-old sniper didn't have an assist until this contest, but Skinner's had no problem lighting the lamp of late with goals in three of his last four games.